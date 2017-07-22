Getty Image

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t the only one involved in a scenario that seems straight out of a heist movie. In a send-off post following Sean Spicer’s resignation from the post of White House Press Secretary, the Wall Street Journal told a whimsical anecdote in which Spicer performed a one-man mission of daring doing. No, it didn’t involve that pee pee tape or anything else to do with Russia. It involved the Press Secretary stealing a mini fridge from junior staffers in the dead of early evening.

Apparently Spicer, a month in to his new role at the White House, needed somewhere to stash his snacks and sodas, or at least keep all those packs of gum chilled. Rather than go out and purchase a mini-fridge of his own, Spicer sent a top aide to fetch him one from the building where research workers low on the totem pole are stationed. Unfortunately for Spicer, they really wanted to keep their mini fridge. After all, these staffers are trying to eek out a place for themselves on Capitol Hill. They work long hours without much personal space, they weren’t about to give up their Lean Cuisines. That was the hill they wanted to die on and Spicer’s emissary had to return empty handed.