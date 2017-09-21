Sean Spicer Insists He Never ‘Knowingly’ Lied To The American People While Acting As Press Secretary

#Emmys 2017 #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
09.21.17 3 Comments

Despite Emmys host Stephen Colbert’s subsequent justification, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s cameo at Sunday’s awards telecast didn’t sit well with many people. ABC News’ Paula Faris brought this particular matter up when she interviewed Spicer for Good Morning America Thursday morning, saying “people have hard feelings” toward him because they “feel he lied” to them. “Have you ever lied to the American people?” she asked him point-blank. “I don’t think so,” said Spicer. “I have not knowingly done anything to do that, no.”

Much of the ire Spicer’s critics have with him stem from the former White House official’s frequently combative rapport with the press corp. When asked about this particular point, and whether or not he had “any regrets” about his relationship with journalists, Spicer admitted he’d “made mistakes.” Even so, the sadly never-to-be Dancing with the Stars cast member insisted “there are some folks that, no matter what we say or do… think that everything we did was wrong and want some blanket apology. That’s not happening.”

Spicer also confirmed Anthony Scaramucci’s hiring as White House Communications Director “absolutely” forced his resignation. Unfortunately for Faris, ABC News and Good Morning America, however, their exclusive interview aired concurrently with an Axios report concerning Robert Mueller’s investigation that went viral for Spicer’s threatening responses to reporter Mike Allen. “Mike, please stop texting/emailing me unsolicited anymore,” the former press secretary told him in response to a text message seeking comment. When Allen responded with a “?” things turned nasty:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys 2017#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpemmys 2017PoliticsSean Spicer

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP