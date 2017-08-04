Getty Image

In case you were hoping to find out if Sean Spicer can do a double dab better than Katy Perry, you’re going to have to wait — Spicer just turned down an offer to appear on Dancing With the Stars. It was one of several options the former White House Press secretary had before him after he resigned from the Trump administration at the end of July. And though there will be no sensual salsa dancing for Spicey, he has already found a new job, hopefully one that won’t drive him to hide amongst Washington’s shrubberies or rob junior employees of their tiny refrigerators.

It seemed at first that Spicer might end up going from Press Secretary to just plain press. He had talks with three of the major cable news outlets, NBC, CBS, and Fox News early on, as well as the ABC offer to dance his troubles away. But instead of signing on with one network, Spicer ultimately went with a broader offer from the D.C. law firm Williams & Connolly, which has represented numerous TV pundits and personalities, as well as politicians and former presidents. Williams & Connolly will be representing him in negotiations for television and speaking appearances, as well as a possible book deal. Having legal representation for such deals is also important so that there are no conflicts of interest between his appearances and his past work for the White House.

It’s not terribly surprising that Spicer figured out his next act so quickly. Reports indicate he’s been blithely hanging out at the White House, at ease now that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has taken over his old post, and his greatest present responsibility is tying up a few loose ends. And as President Trump himself said after Spicer’s resignation, the former press secretary has a bright future. It just won’t involve tap shoes.

Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media – but his future is bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

(Via: The Blaze, Politico & Newsweek)