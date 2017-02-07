Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sean Spicer and his alternative facts are back with another ridiculous claim. During Monday’s episode of Fox and Friends, during which the White House press secretary reacted to SNL‘s take on him (courtesy of a hilarious Melissa McCarthy), Spicer addressed protests over Trump’s Muslim ban. Naturally, Spicer’s take has little to do with the truth. When Brian Kilmeade questioned whether this was an “organic disruption” or if Spicer thought that “people are being paid to protest,” he happily answered yes to both these assertions while providing zero evidence:

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, protesting has become a profession now. They have every right to do that, don’t get me wrong, but I think that we need to call it what it is. It’s not these organic uprisings that we’ve seen through the last several decades. The Tea Party was a very organic movement. This has become a very paid, ‘astroturf’ type movement.”

By “astroturf,” Spicer is calling these protesters as fakey-fake as his own take on the truth on any given day. All of this, of course, is an attempt by the Trump administration to warp public perception and delegitimize the act of protesting — which is protected by the constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. Naturally, Trump isn’t thrilled about the scores of massive protests that followed his election victory, his inauguration, and his Muslim ban. Yet Spicer, as press secretary, is lying about paid protesters.