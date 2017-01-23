Trump And Putin: Besties Or Perfect Strangers?

Sean Spicer Doesn’t Seem To Like His Job Very Much And The Internet Loves It

01.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Sean Spicer is all the rage right now — and boy, is he full of rage — after he set the stage with a stormy 5-minute briefing on Saturday, where he angrily berated the press for (accurately) reporting on Trump’s “crowd size.” Spicer backed up his boss by claiming it was the biggest inaugural crowd in history, and Kellyanne Conway insisted that these are not lies but “alternative facts.” More manic disaster was bound to happen, and it did.

As it turns out, Spicer’s first real day in the White House press room was equally volatile but drawn out to primetime soap-opera length, and damn, so painful. He still can’t tell the difference between facts and opinions, and he ranted multiple times about the media and crowd size again. Somewhere in there, some actual policy discussion (about Trump pulling the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership) occurred in 15-second bursts. Yet some, like Michael Moore, thought that Spicer appeared to be perpetually reading a “prepared lie,” sort of “like a hostage tape.”

Overall, it seems like Spicer’s not enjoying the Trump ride and may be hoping for Conway to swoop in and put him on the back burner. Wouldn’t you? Conway doesn’t mind being called out on her spin — in response, she only cranks up her machine. Spicer, however, seems like a more sensitive soul. He’s having a terrible time, yet the Internet is enjoying what appears to be a man on the verge of a tantrum.

TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsSean Spicer

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP