Today marked the deadline for Donald Trump to produce evidence for his baseless wiretapping accusations against Obama (or retract the allegations?). Kellyanne Conway may have done more damage with her bizarre “microwave” diversion, so it was time for Press Secretary Sean Spicer to take a crack at this disaster. Spicer has made a few attempts to half-walk-back Trump’s very serious accusations, but today’s press conference topped all previous efforts in terms of ridiculousness.

In the above video, which comes courtesy of Raw Story, Spicer agreed with Trump about the Obama White House taking “surveillance” actions. Then Spicer claimed that Trump didn’t really mean to say “wiretaps” because he used quotes while rage tweeting:

“He doesn’t really think that President Obama went up and tapped his phone personally, … I think there’s no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election. The President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities.”

Well, there were quotation marks during part of Trump’s original tweet rant, but is it even conceivable that Trump wasn’t serious when he tweeted (with no quotes to be found) that “President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”