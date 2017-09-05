Getty Image

Sean Spicer might have turned down Dancing With the Stars, but he’s not leaving the spotlight any time soon. The former White House Press Secretary inked a representation deal with D.C. law firm Williams & Connolly in August, and it seems that the top firm has helped Spicer land a deal with Worldwide Speakers Group. They’re already hard at work selling Spicer’s expertise to potential clients and released a glowing pitch package this week that reads, “Audiences around the world will benefit from the same candor, wit and insight that Spicer brought to the White House briefing room.”

Worldwide Speakers Group also released an official statement announcing the new deal:

“We are thrilled to provide Sean for our major trade association, corporate, university and public lecture series customers around the world. With his well-known candor and extensive experience, Sean is uniquely qualified to help audiences understand how the political environment will impact them now and in the future.”

The company has already lined up one speaking gig for Spicer, at investment bank Rodman & Renshaw’s annual conference, which will take place in New York City on the 11th of September.

Spicer is in good company at Worldwide, which also represents Newt Gingrich, Jen Psaki, and David Bossie, not to mention Sean Hannity’s newest sidekick, Tomi Lahren, who just kicked off her tenure at Fox News with a little Clinton-related outrage. Spicer is still apparently looking for a television post of his own, despite CNN passing on him after citing concerns about conflicts of interest and Spicer’s track record on credibility. His agent at Williams & Connolly is also still working on shopping a Spicey book deal.

In the meantime, Spicer and Worldwide will no doubt be busy drumming up business from the many parties who would be interested in hearing more about Trump’s White House from someone who had a ringside view.

(Via Politico)