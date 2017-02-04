AG Ferguson obtains Restraining Order immediately halting Trump immigration Executive Order nationwide. — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 3, 2017

On Friday, a Seattle federal judge granted a nationwide temporary restraining order that blocks Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said filing the lawsuit was a tough decision to make but believes it’s his duty to protect Washingtonians from “unlawful actions.”

Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants from seven countries with Muslim populations was marred in controversy, with protests popping up across the country. But the Seattle restraining order is the first time it has been challenged. Ferguson said going through with the lawsuit was tough, but felt obligated to do it:

“I firmly believe that no one is above the law, however, and I have a duty to protect all Washingtonians from unlawful actions that violate the Constitution. I will continue this fight — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary — to uphold the rule of law.”

The Seattle judge ruled states do have the legal right to sue the ban, which Democrat attorney generals may use to pursue a case against the executive order. CNBC noted the state of Minnesota also joined the Seattle challenge and the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit saying the order is unconstitutional, also asking for a block. The challenge comes as a Boston federal judge declined to extend a restraining order for the immigration ban and and estimated 60,000 people had their visas revoked because of it. CNBC reports that at this time it is assumed the Trump administration will appeal.

(Via CNBC)