Getty Image

Aside from an accidental admission regarding Michael Wolff’s access to the White House staff, former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka has been keeping quiet since he was ousted from the administration in August. The British-born Fox News contributor, who also maintains citizenship status in the United States and Hungary, frequently shows up on television to praise President Trump for his latest and greatest. However, according to a new report by BuzzFeed News, it seems the ex-White House staffer has a longstanding warrant for his arrest in Hungary.

Per information available on the Hungarian police’s website (and translated by BuzzFeed News):

Gorka… apparently is in trouble with the law over a charge of “firearm or ammunition abuse.” The warrant, first reported in Hungarian online outlet 444, was issued on September 17, 2016, prior to Trump’s election. That means that the entire seven months Gorka spent in the White House, including when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Washington last March, an arrest warrant was pending overseas.

No information regarding the charge’s background, or how it came to be in the first place, is available. All the website mentions is that “it was filed with the Budaörs police station in Budapest” and “could have resulted from an incident as far back as 2009.” When reached for comment by BuzzFeed News, Gorka exclaimed, “I don’t talk to BuzzFeed” while talking to the reporter about not “[wasting] your time” on the story. For what it’s worth, the United States Senate ratified an extradition treaty with Hungary in 1996 after President Bill Clinton signed it the previous year.

(Via BuzzFeed News)