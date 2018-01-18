Former Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka Has A Longstanding Warrant For His Arrest In Hungary

#Gun Control #Crime
News & Culture Writer
01.18.18

Getty Image

Aside from an accidental admission regarding Michael Wolff’s access to the White House staff, former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka has been keeping quiet since he was ousted from the administration in August. The British-born Fox News contributor, who also maintains citizenship status in the United States and Hungary, frequently shows up on television to praise President Trump for his latest and greatest. However, according to a new report by BuzzFeed News, it seems the ex-White House staffer has a longstanding warrant for his arrest in Hungary.

Per information available on the Hungarian police’s website (and translated by BuzzFeed News):

Gorka… apparently is in trouble with the law over a charge of “firearm or ammunition abuse.” The warrant, first reported in Hungarian online outlet 444, was issued on September 17, 2016, prior to Trump’s election.

That means that the entire seven months Gorka spent in the White House, including when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Washington last March, an arrest warrant was pending overseas.

No information regarding the charge’s background, or how it came to be in the first place, is available. All the website mentions is that “it was filed with the Budaörs police station in Budapest” and “could have resulted from an incident as far back as 2009.” When reached for comment by BuzzFeed News, Gorka exclaimed, “I don’t talk to BuzzFeed” while talking to the reporter about not “[wasting] your time” on the story. For what it’s worth, the United States Senate ratified an extradition treaty with Hungary in 1996 after President Bill Clinton signed it the previous year.

(Via BuzzFeed News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Crime
TAGSarrest warrantsCrimegun controlgunsHUNGARYsebastian gorka

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 6 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP