Shutterstock

Following revelations of connections between close Trump adviser Steven Bannon and anti-Semitism along with the neo-Nazi ties of Trump spokesman Stephen Miller, folks might think that the Trump administration would be working to distance itself from people like this, especially in light of Trump’s other trusted advisor and husband to daughter Ivanka, Jared Kushner, being from an observant Modern Jewish Orthodox family. Instead, yet another adviser has turned out to have strong ties to anti-Semitic groups.

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, turns out to have been tied to several far-right and anti-Semitic groups during his time in Hungary between 2002 and 2007, before he left to become a naturalized citizen of the United States. The Forward, in a detailed report, has found that Gorka regularly published in anti-Semitic publications while working as a journalist in Hungary. He also has close ties to political parties such as Jobbik, which attempted to criminalize discussing homosexuality in Hungary and celebrated a Hungarian politician who sided the country with Hitler during World War II.

Gorka denies the Forward’s accusations, although he doesn’t directly address them. However, Gorka has also gotten in trouble recent for wearing a medal closely associated with Hungarian Nazi sympathizers. He’s also under fire for threatening to use White House legal resources to attack critics of his academic credentials.

(Via The Forward)