In the days since Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has been released, the Trump administration has been working furiously to discredit Michael Wolff, who maintains that he was granted full access to the West Wing. Trump himself has alleged that he never met the author and that Wolff was never allowed into the White House, however former deputy presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka may have just thrown cold water on those claims.
In an op-ed for The Hill published on Monday, Gorka attempted to discredit Wolff’s book, expressing a deep distrust for journalists. However in doing so, Gorka — who resigned from his post back in August of 2016 — accidentally admitted that not only did Wolff have access to the White House, but that staffers had actually been instructed to speak with him. Whoooooops.
As a result, you’d never see Jim Acosta coming out of my office or Maggie Haberman buying me an espresso at Peet’s around the corner from the West Wing. So, when I met Michael Wolff in Reince Priebus’ office, where he was waiting to talk to Steve Bannon, and after I had been told to also speak to him for his book, my attitude was polite but firm: “Thanks but no thanks.” Our brief encounter reinforced my gut feeling that this oleaginous scribe had no interest in being fair and unbiased.
