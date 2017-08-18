Getty Image

Between stock market traders and just about everyone on social media, the news of Steve Bannon’s firing on Friday sent ripples throughout the American press. According to several reports detailing the immediate aftermath of the ex-White House chief strategist’s removal, however, these same ripples are reverberating throughout the administration, especially on matters pertaining to the future of Sebastian Gorka. Many thought the controversial counter-terrorism aide to President Donald Trump would exit the White House back in April, but his former Breitbart pal’s ouster just might be the final nail in the coffin.

Despite his alleged connections to anti-Semitic, far right groups in Europe, Gorka remained a part of the White House staff due to Bannon’s protection and Trump’s love of his blistering media appearances. With Bannon out, however, The Daily Beast reports Gorka’s fate is “extremely uncertain” — especially since his more recent television punditry has “displeased” Trump’s chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly:

Kelly had recently undertaken an internal review of West Wing staffers’ responsibilities and portfolios. And another White House adviser said that the chief of staff “doesn’t know what [Gorka] does except go on TV sometimes.” For these reason, Gorka’s long-term future with the White House is “extremely uncertain,” this source continued.

Adding additional fuel to the fire, a Bloomberg report on Bannon’s firing cites “two people with knowledge of the situation” who claim Gorka “also may face removal from his post” following his champion’s departure from the White House. Unsurprisingly, Gorka is currently on vacation and wouldn’t provide The Daily Beast with an official comment for their story. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, meanwhile, told reporters she didn’t have “any update on that front” when asked about Gorka’s fate.

(Via The Daily Beast and Bloomberg)