Fox News discussion of North Korea Q: “What card left do you have to get China to act?” Gorka: “We have the president’s Twitter feed” pic.twitter.com/U5sN1rgeOR — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 3, 2017

Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to President Trump known for wearing the medal of a Nazi-linked Hungarian nationalist group, is one of the administration’s main foreign policy and counterterrorism advisors. Gorka appeared on Fox News Thursday and told host Bill Hemmer that the president’s Twitter feed was one of the country’s strongest diplomatic tools, and Trump would tweet his way into China putting more pressure on North Korea and Kim Jong Un.

After reading from a Chinese newspaper that said Beijing can’t “single-handedly handle the matter,” Hemmer asked Gorka what other “card” the President has to play in order to change China’s mind. Gorka didn’t disappoint:

“We have the president’s Twitter feed. We have the most powerful man in the world making it very clear that we came out of the Mar-a-Largo summit with very high hopes … The president has made it clear, he is not satisfied. He is disappointed with what Bejing has done since Mar-A-Largo and he wishes to see them step up to the plate.”

Hemmer didn’t buy that and asked Gorka if he seriously thought Twitter can change the mind of China’s leadership. “If you can win a U.S. election with it, I think it’s pretty powerful,” Gorka responded.

Surely the man who could not convince members of his own party to pass a piece of legislation through social media will be able to bring China to heel 140 characters at a time. Surely.

UPDATE: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) spoke with the Daily Beast to condemn Trump’s words, particularly in regard to the opioid epidemic: “They are disgusting comments, and instead of insulting people who are in the throes of addiction, we need action. We really would appreciate actions and resources from the administration, rather than insults.”

(Via Fox News)