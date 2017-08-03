Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka: We Can Use ‘The President’s Twitter Feed’ To Pressure China On North Korea

#China #Donald Trump #Twitter
08.03.17 31 mins ago 5 Comments

Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to President Trump known for wearing the medal of a Nazi-linked Hungarian nationalist group, is one of the administration’s main foreign policy and counterterrorism advisors. Gorka appeared on Fox News Thursday and told host Bill Hemmer that the president’s Twitter feed was one of the country’s strongest diplomatic tools, and Trump would tweet his way into China putting more pressure on North Korea and Kim Jong Un.

After reading from a Chinese newspaper that said Beijing can’t “single-handedly handle the matter,” Hemmer asked Gorka what other “card” the President has to play in order to change China’s mind. Gorka didn’t disappoint:

“We have the president’s Twitter feed. We have the most powerful man in the world making it very clear that we came out of the Mar-a-Largo summit with very high hopes … The president has made it clear, he is not satisfied. He is disappointed with what Bejing has done since Mar-A-Largo and he wishes to see them step up to the plate.”

Hemmer didn’t buy that and asked Gorka if he seriously thought Twitter can change the mind of China’s leadership. “If you can win a U.S. election with it, I think it’s pretty powerful,” Gorka responded.

Surely the man who could not convince members of his own party to pass a piece of legislation through social media will be able to bring China to heel 140 characters at a time. Surely.

UPDATE: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) spoke with the Daily Beast to condemn Trump’s words, particularly in regard to the opioid epidemic: “They are disgusting comments, and instead of insulting people who are in the throes of addiction, we need action. We really would appreciate actions and resources from the administration, rather than insults.”

(Via Fox News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#China#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSCHINAdonald trumpNORTH KOREAsebastian gorkaTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP