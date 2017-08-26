Getty Image

A week after Steve Bannon’s removal from the White House prompted rumors about his former Breitbart News colleague Sebastian Gorka’s future in the White House, the controversial aide officially tendered his resignation. According to a story first reported by The Federalist (and later confirmed by BuzzFeed News and CNN), Gorka departed his role as Deputy Assistant to the President on Friday with a scathing letter criticizing the administration’s current direction on all things, but especially regarding Donald Trump’s recent speech on Afghanistan.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” he wrote in the resignation letter. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.” Despite it’s being addressed directly to Trump, however, CNN reports Gorka officially resigned to Kellyanne Conway because — per an unnamed White House official — “it was clear to him he would not be allowed to have a meaningful role going forward.”

Gorka was noticeably perturbed by apparent changes made to Trump’s Monday night speech regarding the war in Afghanistan, which has originally contained referenced “Radical Islam” and “radical Islamic terrorism” specifically. “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of [these] proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost,” read the letter. His unhappiness notwithstanding, the former Breitbart News operative and accused anti-Semite sympathizer‘s removal from the White House was thought inevitable after Gen. John Kelly became Trump’s new chief of staff.

(Via The Federalist, BuzzFeed News and CNN)