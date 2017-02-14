Getty Image

Joseph Clancy, the head of the Secret Service, announced he would be stepping down from the position on March 4, as reported by The Washington Post. The announcement opens up the door for Donald Trump to pick his own security chief, which may come under immense scrutiny after National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigned following accusations that he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

Clancy took the position in 2014 after President Obama asked him to come out of the private sector to overhaul the Secret Service. The Washington Post notes that the agency had seen some security breaches in recent years and had its lowest number of employees in over ten years. So, the pressure was on for Clancy, but he seemed to do a bang up job. Clancy said although he enjoyed reinvigorating the agency, he feels its time to hang it up:

“I am announcing I will retire from the Secret Service effective March 4. As all of you know, President Trump and his administration have been very supportive of this agency and of me personally which makes this a very difficult decision. My love for this Agency has only complicated the decision further, but for personal reasons it is time. I look forward to spending time with my family.”

Everyone deserves a comfortable retirement, but Clancy’s exit arrives during a period of upheaval for the Trump administration. Flynn’s conduct with the Russian ambassador, which the White House was aware of before his Monday night resignation, raises many questions. Many are concerned that the administration is now unknowingly vulnerable to attack, which is something they are trying to sweep under the rug. But after Flynn, they may look to right the ship with a new Secret Service head.

(Via The Washington Post & USA Today)