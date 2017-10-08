Getty Image

On Sunday morning, President Trump’s usual tweetstorm did not make note of Saturday night’s Nazi gathering in Charlottesville. Nor did he fire any additional shots at North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who received Trump’s attentions earlier this weekend due to the dictator’s rumored plans for Columbus Day. Today, Trump chose to focus his efforts on one man, GOP Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee. While trashing the lawmaker, Trump claimed that he “begged” for a reelection endorsement before dropping out.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Trump also asserted that Corker wanted very badly to be secretary of state, and he blames Corker for the “horrendous” Iran Nuclear Deal (that the president will probably “declassify” next week). Further, Trump framed Corker as a coward who “[d]idn’t have the guts to run!”

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017