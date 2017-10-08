On Sunday morning, President Trump’s usual tweetstorm did not make note of Saturday night’s Nazi gathering in Charlottesville. Nor did he fire any additional shots at North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who received Trump’s attentions earlier this weekend due to the dictator’s rumored plans for Columbus Day. Today, Trump chose to focus his efforts on one man, GOP Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee. While trashing the lawmaker, Trump claimed that he “begged” for a reelection endorsement before dropping out.
Trump also asserted that Corker wanted very badly to be secretary of state, and he blames Corker for the “horrendous” Iran Nuclear Deal (that the president will probably “declassify” next week). Further, Trump framed Corker as a coward who “[d]idn’t have the guts to run!”
