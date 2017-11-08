Following the mass shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 dead and 20 injured, as well as the even-deadlier mass shooting in Las Vegas in October, members of Congress have been slow to take any meaningful action. A ban on bump stocks has stalled, and even a bill that would compel federal agencies (like the U.S. Air Force) to upload felony conviction records to the national background check system (which they are already supposed to do), and which might well have stopped the Texas shooter, does not have unanimous support. Some Democrats are thinking bigger and are introducing an assault weapons ban, as reported by NBC.
Following a series of mass shootings in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced an assault weapons ban which was enacted in 1994. However, the ban expired in 2004 and was not renewed, despite signs that it was having a noticeable effect on curbing gun violence. Now, with the death tolls from mass shootings higher than ever, Sen. Feinstein and 22 fellow Democrats want to bring the ban back on the books and ban bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, as well.
The ban would cover the sale, trade, and production of assault weapons, but would not owners who already possess such weapons. Other, similar exceptions would be in place, too. Magazines that hold over ten rounds of ammunition would also be banned under the legislation.
The bill also calls for future sales or trade of the grandfathered-in assault weapons be subject to a background check.
“We’re introducing an updated Assault Weapons Ban for one reason: so that after every mass shooting with a military-style assault weapon, the American people will know that a tool to reduce these massacres is sitting in the Senate, ready for debate and a vote,” Feinstein said in a statement that seems to indicate how far she expects the bill to go right now.
(Via NBC News)
“and even a bill that would compel federal agencies (like the U.S. Air Force) to upload felony conviction records to the national background check system (which they are already supposed to do), and which might well have stopped the Texas shooter, does not have unanimous support.”
Please post the names of these legislators and what states/districts they represent. It is the patriotic duty of every American to make sure these evil ghouls do not sit in government for one day longer than necessary.
Gun manufacturer stock is going to go through the roof.
Rather broad terminology. Just say what you wanna say, Dianne. You want ALL guns banned.
The government has done such a fine job with gun prohibition for former military members and that dweeb in Charleston and with healthcare, I’m sure they’ll get it right this time.
Fuck off.
If they ban guns how else will poorly endowed men compensate?
They can still join Antifa.
The government has done such a fine job keeping illegal immigrants out of the country even though we have laws against that, therefore I conclude that the solution is we should get rid of all immigration laws. If the government can’t keep 100% of illegal immigrants out of the country, then shouldn’t even bother trying at all. Laws against illegal immigration are a failure and the government should stop trying to fix it with more laws.
[mobile.nytimes.com] educate yourself you dumb shitstain
You won’t win anything with a ‘ban’ on guns. If anything, it’ll make gun sales soar, and give the Republican base a push in the midterms (“they’re after our guns!!!”).
Keep pushing the term “gun safety” to eliminate the wrong people gaining access to guns, and stop with the ‘ban’ talk. It won’t rile the gun nut base quite as much. The right terminology has always been an issue for the left.
Fuck, people who are ok with the ACA will tell you how awful Obama Care is. That should tell you something. Republicans use scare tactics terminology, Dems should do the opposite. Don’t use defining words that will terrify the opposition. ‘Gun ban’ is music to a republicans ears.