Shortly after he was fired from his post as FBI Director, James Comey was invited by the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify. That didn’t end up happening, but at the time the ranking Democrat on the committee, Virginia’s Mark Warner, said “I believe at the appropriate time and place, he is going to tell his side of the story. My hope is that that place, at least, will be in front of our committee.”

Committee chairman and Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina and Warner have again invited Comey to testify as well as requested all of the documents the FBI has related the the Bureau’s investigation into Russia and the 2016 election, including all of Comey’s memos.

The committee sent two letters: one to Comey asking him to testify and one to his successor, acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Specifically, the committee is “seeking any notes or memorandum prepared by the former Director regarding any communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.”

Warner said Wednesday that he expected McCabe to respond “in the next 72 hours” and to hear from Comey “early next week.” Further he said the testimony would be heard in either a closed or open session.

(via Washington Post)