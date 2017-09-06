Getty Image

After the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville left one counter-protestor dead, President Trump received a lot of criticism for not specifically calling out the white supremacists who are enjoying a resurgence since he took office. Trump didn’t help matters by complaining about the criticism during a campaign rally in Phoenix. However, if some Senators get their way, Trump will soon have to go on the record with a rebuke of white supremacists.

According to Politico, Democrat Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both of Virginia), as well as Republican Senators Cory Gardner, Lisa Murkowski, and Johnny Isakson, are preparing a Senate resolution “that forcefully condemns the violence in Charlottesville while ‘rejecting white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.'” As a joint resolution, the measure will be sent to Trump’s desk to sign into law:

“Let there be no mistake: what happened in Charlottesville was an act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by a white supremacist, one that tragically cut short the life of a young woman, Heather Heyer, who was speaking out against hatred and bigotry,” Warner said in a statement introducing the measure. “We will be pressing our colleagues to swiftly and unanimously approve this resolution in order to send a strong message that the United States Congress unconditionally condemns racist speech and violence.”

Aside from condemning white supremacy, the measure also calls on the Trump administration to devote resources to combat white nationalist groups’ threats.

Finally, fine people on both sides are truly coming together.

(Via Politico)