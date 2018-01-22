The current government shutdown may have prevented President Trump from attending a celebration in his honor held at Mar-a-Lago, but Democratic and Republican lawmakers worked through the weekend to achieve a temporary compromise by Monday. According to CNN, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced during a midday address that leaders from both major parties agreed to end the shutdown and reopen the government at least through February 8th. “We will vote today to reopen the government,” Schumer told his fellow senators (while firing shots at Trump), and that’s precisely what his fellow Democrats largely did.
Politico reports the Senate voted 81 to 18 to push its own bill through and thereby reopen the government. A significant reason for Schumer and his party’s sudden about-face? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Kentucky) promise to “negotiate on immigration” in the coming weeks:
“The process will be neutral and fair to all sides,” Schumer said. “We expect that a bipartisan bill on [the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program] will receive fair consideration and an up-or-down vote on the floor.”
Whether or not McConnell makes good on his promise to allow a vote on immigration in the near future remains to be seen. As for the Senate’s vote to temporarily avert the current shutdown, the House is expected to pass its version of the same government funding bill shortly. Afterwards, President Trump is expected to sign the the combined bill into law and reopen day-to-day operations until early February.
McConnell can open up debate and even hold a floor vote on DACA in the Senate knowing full well that Paul Ryan can simply refuse to hold a floor vote in the House even if the Senate passes a DACA fix. These negotiations are pointless without firm guarantees from Paul Ryan.
And if that happens, the government shuts down again in 3 weeks.
Maybe so, but legal protection for the Dreamers ends on March 6. They only have a few weeks left to find a solution. You can kick the can down the road on the budget, but the Dreamers don’t have that luxury, not anymore. They run out of road in approximately six weeks.
Well, this article doesn’t have it nor do a lot of ‘regular’ media reports but I’ve seen a couple reports (vox most notably) that this deal includes the 6 year funding for CHIP. If that’s the case, it would change my thinking on this by taking away the kids vs. undocumented immigrants bullshit. Far from a big win even with that but it would resolve an issue the Republicans were saving as a bargaining chip without really giving them anything for that chip (puns intended/not intended).
He promised to consider letting illegal immigrants break all the laws they please.
That’s easy. Considered. No.
Art, immigration has been going the other direction for a long time now. So it’s only the racist xenophobia from the base keeping this one alive.
If you think republicans don’t like cheap labor of any age or color, you aren’t paying attention.
@Art Salmons If you’re 8 years old and your dad takes you in a car ride where he plows through the sidewalk killing hundreds of people, did you, the 8 year old, break the law?
@Bitterpeace Half the Republicans do. Those half didn’t get elected President, and a good chunk of them announced they won’t be seeking re-election.
@poonTASTIC If you rob a bank and give the money to your children, the government still gets to take it back.
Trump used 200 illegal Polish immigrants to help build Trump Tower.
Since Trump hates immigrants from shithole countries, ask yourself why every year Mar-a-lago applies for ~70 H2B visas to import Hispanics into America to work as waiters and busboys and cooks?
What’s the matter, can’t find Americans willing to do those jobs as his resort?
@Art Salmons way to not answer my question. Your bank robber comparison isn’t apt as Dreamers aren’t eligible for for federal financial aid, Medicaid, ACA, the Housing Choice Voucher Program, welfare, or food stamps. Though DACA recipients have Social Security number and will have paid $19.9 billion in taxes towards Social Security (and $4.6 billion in taxes towards Medicare) after just one decade of the program’s existence, because DACA does not provide a real legal status, DACAmented individuals will never actually be able to collect any of these Social Security benefits.
They can get a credit card, a drivers license, and a work permit. That’s basically it. So getting rid of dreamers not only makes Republicans look like major assholes, and complete hypocrites since no sitting member of the GOP is 100% native American, it also hurts our economy as these people pay taxes but don’t receive benefits.
It’s not a terrible situation. CHIP is funded, that removes leverage from the GOP for the Feb 8th funding set-up.