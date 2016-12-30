Serial's Adnan Syed Is Getting A New Trial

‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Has Been Denied Bail Ahead Of His New Murder Trial

12.30.16 37 mins ago

NPR/YouTube

Ahead of his pending retrial for murder, Serial subject Adnan Syed has seen his latest request in court struck down. Syed’s attorney Justin Brown shared the news online, including the court’s release online for all to peruse. The main reason behind it seems to be connected to the state of Maryland’s efforts to appeal the decision to vacate Syed’s conviction:

Judge Welch denied the Motion, in large part, because of the open status of the case in the appeals court. (The State is attempting to appeal Judge Welch’s Order vacating Syed’s conviction and granting a new trial; multiple applications for leave to appeal are pending). Judge Welch also denied Syed’s request for a hearing.

TAGSAdnan SyedMARYLANDserial

