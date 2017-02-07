Seth Meyers has a problem that is not unique to his show alone, but is surely becoming more and more noticeable across the board as the late night program churns out an increasing number of “A Closer Look” segments every week. At one to two videos a week, usually reacting to what Trump said a day or two before the piece airs, many pieces of the videos are outdated by the time they even air. That doesn’t meant they’re not funny, or not relevant (for example in this case, Trump’s anger problems are never going away and neither is Vladimir Putin), only that the specific events the segments reference have been replaced as the best example of one particular issue with something new and newsworthy by the time they actually air.
It’s tough to keep up when Trump is showing off his flaws on a daily basis in the most newsworthy of ways.
I dont get to watch seth meyers much on tv, but I do enjoy the clips that pop up online.
as far as the u.s. being morally superior to russia, that has got to be the most loaded question of all time and I don’t blame pence for tip toeing around it. I mean, he’s the vice president of the country, and I don’t think it’s in the country’s best interest for him to say either ‘no we are not’ and making the u.s. look awful, or ‘yes we are’ and have that get back to russia, which im sure it will. morally superior? jesus christ what a stupid question