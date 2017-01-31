Where Do Illegal Immigrants Actually Come From?

Seth Meyers Wants To Know What Happened To Trump’s ‘Big Heart’ When It Came To The Immigration Ban

Managing Editor, Trending
01.31.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Donald Trump spent a lot of time during the campaign talking about his big heart. He had the biggest heart and he was going to let it help him make some of those big decisions when he got to the White House. Now he’s there and his immigration ban is showing the true size of his heart, not unlike The Grinch Who Stole Christmas if you listen to Seth Meyers.

We’ve had plenty of looks at the true nature of Trump’s heart. There was when The Washington Post uncovered details about his charitable actions during his campaign. Then again, some might go with the Access Hollywood tape and assume his heart is too big. He sees beautiful and he just can’t help himself, after all.

TAGSdonald trumpImmigration Banseth meyers
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 18 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP