On Thursday night, Seth Meyers once again used his Closer Look segment to dig in on Donald Trump, and predictably, the microscope revealed a bunch of stuff that probably would make you laugh if you weren’t so preoccupied crying. This particular Closer Look took on the task of breaking down the circumstances hovering around Trump and GOP’s last-second frantic attempt to secure the required votes to ram the much-maligned health care bill through the house, all while the President deals with that Russian-collusion/FBI scandal thing hanging over their heads.

Meyers, in classic SNL Update Desk fashion, goes in on the shadiness House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes exuded this past Wednesday when he ran to the White House with the still unsubstantiated or confirmed news of Trump and his transition team being possibly caught up in totally legal surveillance of foreign figures. Nunes has since apologized for his actions, but not before taking some pressure off Trump, if even for a few hours.

Meyers takedown continues with a reminder of how hypocritical the GOP’s outrage over the hurried passing of Obamacare looks in the light of these last days Hail Mary attempts to pass a bill that, to those who even understand it, is pretty unpopular. While the House and all of its members continually huddle in an attempt to compromise over the bill, Meyers jokes that Trump is outside on the front lawn playing truck driver, honking a big-boy truck horn. By joking, I mean showing video of that exact thing because that’s a thing that really happened. What a time to be alive.

All joking aside, Trump and his team have a huge day ahead of them today as the new Healthcare bill comes to a vote (or doesn’t, again). The Russia story isn’t going away anytime soon, but if the House decides the bill they are looking at isn’t good enough to approve, health care reform certainly will.