With the CNN report on Hillary Clinton’s new book on the 2016 election, What Happened, many details about what the book will address were released to the public this week. While she’s obviously got a target on Russia and James Comey for their roles, one of the somewhat surprising names to take some blame for Clinton’s loss and the rise of Trump is Bernie Sanders. While it’s not surprising among her supporters, it is odd to hear Clinton herself take aim at her primary opponent when most have been preaching unity since the election. While they are only excerpts, the one that has been making the rounds seems to place one Trump campaign statement into Sanders’ lap:

“Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

While many have been trying to fight over the 2016 primary since it ended, with more fuel being dumped on after Clinton lost the election, some do not want to keep on with the fight. Seth Meyers is one of those folks, spending most of his time sniping at Trump. But he couldn’t help himself from pointing out that Hillary Clinton seems to be misdirecting her anger for the election loss, repeatedly reminding the former presidential nominee that she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes: