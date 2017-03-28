Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

Seth Meyers Relishes In The Failure Of Trump's Highly Touted Dealmaking After Trumpcare's Implosion

03.28.17

The collapse of GOP’s healthcare efforts at the end of last week has forced many in Washington to scramble and deflect the blame. Paul Ryan is deservingly receiving a hefty slice on his end, but Donald Trump is the one who seems keen on blaming anybody but himself for the failure of the bill to even go to a vote. That’s the aspect of the bill’s demise that seems to have Seth Meyers reacting the most. Trump spent speech after speech claiming that he’d repeal and replace Obamacare as his first act. While it is indeed hard to hold a politician to their word after they exit the campaign trail, Trump has also said he isn’t a politician and that he’s an expert dealmaker.

