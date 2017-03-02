Will This Be The Thing That Unites Congress?

Seth Meyers Chides The Media Lowering The Bar For Trump: ‘They’re Talking Like They’re Watching A Gorilla At The Zoo’

03.01.17 21 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Trump’s apparent new tone has had quite the effect on the media today. Van Jones and many in “the resistance” seemed to grab onto his joint address to Congress as the moment the president because THE president, earning them the scorn of people who haven’t forgotten the month that preceded his speech. As Seth Meyers puts it, “there are some Muslims and undocumented immigrants that would tell you he became president back in f*cking January.”

And he’s right, what we saw from Trump last night is no different than what we’ve seen since the president made his way down that golden escalator in 2015. He’s shifted tones many times and pundits were quick to say he had suddenly become presidential. That he had changed his ways and wasn’t going to be tweeting at 3 am as president or giving out nicknames to his enemies. Those moments turned out to be false and there isn’t much reason to think the performance on Tuesday night won’t turn out the same. Just look at the alleged “bait and switch” by the administration over immigration.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpJoint Addressseth meyers
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP