It’s easy to get distraught or angry about the current state of Obamacare. If you’re against the health care plan, you have some very real fears about rising premiums and how it will affect your daily life. But if you support the ACA and currently use it, your fears might be a little greater given the GOP’s recent moves to repeal the law. It’s far from perfect, but the idea of a repeal without a replacement is not pleasing, and we saw the face of someone who would be affected by that decision during Paul Ryan’s recent town hall.