Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Seth Meyers Gets Sassy Over Trump’s Public War With The Media At His Ugly Press Conference

01.13.17

After spending last night taking a moment to discuss the details behind releasing the intel report that claims Donald Trump and Russia’s relationship includes “golden showers,” Seth Meyers had to play a little catch up with his latest “A Closer Look.” Meyers had missed most of the juicy discussion about Trump’s ugly, fiery press conference that included the president-elect calling Buzzfeed “garbage” before getting into a bit of a vocal match with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

