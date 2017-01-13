After spending last night taking a moment to discuss the details behind releasing the intel report that claims Donald Trump and Russia’s relationship includes “golden showers,” Seth Meyers had to play a little catch up with his latest “A Closer Look.” Meyers had missed most of the juicy discussion about Trump’s ugly, fiery press conference that included the president-elect calling Buzzfeed “garbage” before getting into a bit of a vocal match with CNN’s Jim Acosta.
Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?
