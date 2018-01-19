Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seth Meyers has done quite a bit to capture the feelings of certain portions of America over the past year. The Trump presidency has been a non-stop tour through the absurdity of politics and Meyers followed it from the start — sometimes taking blame due to his performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But on Thursday’s show, he truly seemed to capture the way many have felt over the past week in regards to the details of Trump’s alleged sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels.

In his latest “A Closer Look,” Meyers dived into what we’ve learned about the reported affair from the pages of In Touch magazine. The piece was reportedly written back in 2011, long before any NDAs had been signed, and some of the highlights range from the current president asking a porn star to spank him with a copy of Forbes magazine with his face on the cover, her description as Trump as “textbook generic,” and the moment that made many people cringe:

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter.”

None of that is a good look for a guy who many already thought had a strange fascination with his daughter. Trump hasn’t commented yet, but responses like this are sure to draw something out of him at some point: