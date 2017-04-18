The White House’s post-Easter Easter Egg Roll offered something for everyone, including jokes about the President and the Easter Bunny, the President throwing a hat in what could be a metaphor for so many things, and a wife nudging her husband to act properly. However, one of the weirdest moments was seen only by viewers of Fox & Friends where Donald Trump appeared to confuse current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his father, Kim Jong-Il, who died in 2011.

Speaking to Ainsley Earhardt, Trump would not say whether or not he had ruled out a military strike against North Korea and continued:

“I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read [Bill] Clinton’s book and he said, ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal’ and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been out-played. They’ve all been out-played by this gentleman, and we’ll see what happens. But I just don’t telegraph my moves.”

Trump’s comments came after nearly a week of provocative statements by the President regarding how to “deal” with North Korea.

I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

Not surprisingly, Trump’s combination of the two Kims into some sort of Super Kim did not escape the notice of Twitter.

Guys. Guys. I don’t think Trump knows who’s the leader of North Korea. https://t.co/Gm1o6xV4AD pic.twitter.com/JYtGKIDJde — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) April 18, 2017

However, the winner may have been actor and director Seth Rogen who tweeted about having done more research about Kim Jong-Un for the movie The Interview than the current President has.

I think we did more research for our movie about killing Kim Jong Un than trump is in to actually killing him. https://t.co/2YyBPP84FL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2017

Rogen has been an outspoken critic of Trump, but this tweet carries some extra weight when you consider how much Rogen would prefer not to think about The Interview.

(Via The Daily Beast)