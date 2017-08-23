Getty Image

Following the election of Donald Trump, there’s been no shortage of celebrities announcing their intent to run for office. While The Rock, Kid Rock, and Caitlyn Jenner, may or may not be serious about their aspirations, one outspoken celebrity with a demonstrable history of activism and policy stances is considering a future in politics: actress Shailene Woodley.

Whether it’s starring in Snowden, keeping an eye on humanity’s food sources, getting arrested for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline (for which she is currently on probation after being charged with trespassing and inciting a riot), or heavily and publicly campaigning for Bernie Sanders in 2016, Woodley hasn’t kept her politics secret like so many celebrities, so it’s natural that she was asked during a recent interview whether or not she would ever run for Congress:

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’” the actress responded, when asked if she has political ambitions. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

If Arnold Schwarzenegger can become the governor with absolutely no political experience, or Al Franken can become a respected Democrat Senator after leaving “Saturday Night Live,” an actress with campaign experience (who’s old enough to run for Congress right now) can surely have a career in politics as well. Woodley 2028!

(Via The Wrap)