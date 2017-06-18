Sheriff David Clarke Is No Longer Accepting A Position With Homeland Security After Accusations Of Plagiarism

06.18.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

A late report on Saturday confirmed that controversial Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke has withdrawn his acceptance of a position within the Department of Homeland Security. According to The Washington Post, Clarke was in line to take his position by the end of June but had faced considerable delays that reportedly led to the decision:

“Late Friday, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. formally notified Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly that he had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary,” said Craig Peterson, an adviser to Clarke. “Sheriff Clarke is 100 percent committed to the success of President Trump and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the president’s agenda in a more aggressive role.”

Clarke has been no stranger to controversy, including accusations that he plagiarized his master’s thesis and condemnation of the condition of Milwaukee’s jails following the death of mentally ill inmate. A prior report indicated that Clarke felt his position within the Trump administration was in jeopardy due to the plagiarism reports:

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpHOMELAND SECURITYsheriff david clarke

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 3 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 3 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP