In late April, a Politico report indicated Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke — a staunch supporter of Donald Trump throughout his presidential campaign — would receive an official appointment. Not just any appointment, but one to an open assistant secretary position in the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Partnership and Engagement. The news broke just before hundreds of Milwaukee businesses closed to protest the controversial figure, whose prison’s alleged refusal to give thirsty inmate Terrill Thomas water led to his death by dehydration in April 2016.

Despite the protests and the accusations, however, it seems Trump’s appointment of Clarke to the DHS position still stands. That’s because he announced he would “accept an appointment as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

BREAKING: @SheriffClarke announces he will "accept an appointment as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security." — Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) May 17, 2017

Reporter Alan Neuhauser broke the story on Twitter while listening to Clarke’s interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna Wednesday afternoon.

Tells conservative radio host @VickiMcKenna he will be in Office of Partnership and Programs, as liaison with local police, governments. https://t.co/rTEUvQkNn3 — Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) May 17, 2017

McKenna confirmed Clarke’s announcement on Twitter and on her show’s website, adding Clarke “hopes to be able to help fill the gaps between local law enforcement needs, local and federal intel and the federal government.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also confirmed the news, noting that the position does not require confirmation by the Senate, as most major appointments do. As a result of his accepting the position, however, Clarke will leave his current post as the Milwaukee County Sheriff — a job he has held since 2002.

