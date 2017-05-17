In late April, a Politico report indicated Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke — a staunch supporter of Donald Trump throughout his presidential campaign — would receive an official appointment. Not just any appointment, but one to an open assistant secretary position in the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Partnership and Engagement. The news broke just before hundreds of Milwaukee businesses closed to protest the controversial figure, whose prison’s alleged refusal to give thirsty inmate Terrill Thomas water led to his death by dehydration in April 2016.
Despite the protests and the accusations, however, it seems Trump’s appointment of Clarke to the DHS position still stands. That’s because he announced he would “accept an appointment as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
Reporter Alan Neuhauser broke the story on Twitter while listening to Clarke’s interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna Wednesday afternoon.
McKenna confirmed Clarke’s announcement on Twitter and on her show’s website, adding Clarke “hopes to be able to help fill the gaps between local law enforcement needs, local and federal intel and the federal government.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also confirmed the news, noting that the position does not require confirmation by the Senate, as most major appointments do. As a result of his accepting the position, however, Clarke will leave his current post as the Milwaukee County Sheriff — a job he has held since 2002.
Clark is trash. Another bad hire by the current admin but, I’m glad that shit head is leaving my state.
Oh, good, another small-dick-having, irrational, narcissistic fuckwit in the looney tune office
Please tell me the new position does not come with a badge and a gun.