After Republican Jeff Flake announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate in 2018, speculation has surrounded whether or not former Sheriff Joe Arpaio would run for the seat, especially after President Trump pardoned him for his criminal contempt conviction stemming from his frequent racial profiling of Latinos and other civil rights violations.
The 85-year-old, who also attempted to have his conviction expunged but was unsuccessful in this quest, has officially announced that he’s running for the open seat in Arizona with the goal of adding another Trump ally in Congress. Arpaio spoke with the Washington Examiner:
“I have a lot to offer. I’m a big supporter of President Trump. I’m going to have to work hard; you don’t take anything for granted. But I would not being doing this if I thought that I could not win. I’m not here to get my name in the paper, I get that everyday, anyway. Being a U.S. senator is a little different than being the sheriff, because you can do a lot of things in the U.S. Senate, and I have many plans, believe me. It’s tough. It’s a tough decision. But, if you’re going to come across that border, you should be arrested and get the consequences of it.”
Arpaio’s expected to fire up Trump’s base for the Republican primary while also potentially proving himself damaging to the party during a general election where minority voters are likely to come out against him.
(Via Washington Examiner)
85 years old? Give it up Joe…..no one is ever going to like you.
Well, this seems like a worthwhile use of money.
Pardoned convicted felon is still a convicted felon. Party over country it is!
I sincerely hope he wins the nomination. +1 gain for the Democrats in the Senate.
It’s cool that at least we’ll see Paterno Hitler die before the rest of us
With Bannon and Trump’s endorsement he can’t los….no he’ll definitely lose.
Arpaio couldn’t even get re-elected as Sheriff in his own home county of Maricopa. He lost to his Democratic opponent by 11 points in the 2016 election, even as a Republican wave swept Trump into power. And that was BEFORE he became a convicted felon.
This is awesome! This guy is almost as bad as Roy Moore—>
Oooh, the “Evil Tale of the Tape” on this one would be long and oogy.
So much winning!
“Being a U.S. senator is a little different than being the sheriff, because you can do a lot of things in the U.S. Senate, and I have many plans, believe me.”
Christ, he sounds like Trump already…
Believe me, I have many friends telling me I’ll be a fantastic senator, probably the best in history.
This has as much validity as Oprah running for President. Not gonna happen, y’all.
No one wants Oprah to run, but comparing centrist liberalism to fascism might be too spicy of a take.
Did you miss the part of the article where it says that he officially announced that’s he running?
Did you miss that it won’t happen to the point he’s THE ACTUAL CANDIDATE?
A pedophile almost won Alabama. I recognize that Arizona isn’t as far-right leaning as Alabama but it does lean to the right. Will enough white voters care about civil rights violations against minorities? If we’ve learned anything in recent history is that people stick to party lines.
Grifters gotta grift.
He is running against Jenny Jones so everything is going to be just fine.