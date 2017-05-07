Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman still sits in solitary confinement in a notoriously uncomfortable Manhattan jail. His top lieutenant was recently arrested, and his attorney situation is not looking great, but a would-be shoplifter kept his legend alive while referring to herself as “El Chapo” while gaining “revenge” on an Ohio store clerk in one of the grossest ways imaginable.

Or at least, a tribute of sorts is what one would assume happened. The female may have simply been calling herself “shorty” or “the short one,” which is the English equivalent of Guzman’s nickname. Part of the alleged assault — although not all of it — appears in the above video from the Akron PD, which seeks help in locating two female suspects.

News 5 in Cleveland reports that an Odd Corner smoke shop clerk thwarted two female suspects (including Faux El Chapo) who attempted to steal merchandise. The two then reentered the business and allegedly threw a bottle filled with urine at the clerk, who told reporters, “My hair was soaked … It was in my eye, all over my face.”

The clerk says the suspects fled the store with one issuing these parting words: “They said that’s what you get for f*cking with El Chapo. The girl, evidently, that I kicked out the store earlier, her name is El Chapo.” Bizarre.

