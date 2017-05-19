Getty Image

Part of the reason our healthcare debate is so contentious is that it’s been conducted almost entirely within the framework of how to keep private insurers in business. Within those boundaries, there are winners and there are losers but the essential problem still remains. This allows the debate to fall into the usual pattern of Democrats making a schoolmarmish argument about paying more to protect the less fortunate, and the Republicans to make a schooldadish argument about why they’re not paying for your new shoes just so you can go out and ruin them again.

Obamacare merely patched a few of the more egregious holes in a leaky ship, and the GOP’s replacement plan largely seeks to correct the “leaking ship problem” by ripping off all the patches and having a rum party on the deck. Speaking less metaphorically, the AHCA (can we just call it Trumpcare or Ryancare?) seeks to remove the individual mandate (which made people pay a penalty for not having insurance) while supposedly keeping the protections on not being thrown off your insurance for pre-existing conditions (unless your state decided to take the option to chuck those protections). Even though the former famously helped pay for the latter. It also shifts the Medicare burden to the states and defunds Planned Parenthood for a year as an added gift to… well… people who simultaneously hate abortion and preventing unwanted pregnancies. Gotta make sure those folks are happy.

Essentially, they’re shuffling the same money around so that the costs are borne by different groups. Which makes sense in that politics and advertising both work in basically the same way — by dividing people into groups and then targeting the message to each one.

Much of the current debate is based on the idea that better care will cost more, which sounds logical if healthcare worked like other services. I hate to use Tomi Lahren as a frame for discussion, but she can be a useful divining rod for finding the nipple on the idiot bell curve, pandering as hard as she does to the perceived right wing middle:

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say, taxpayers shall pay for other people's healthcare. Just saying. #healthcare — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 4, 2017

I’ve heard variations of this same argument in every healthcare debate, the old “I don’t want to pay for someone else’s healthcare” argument (Tomi adds a nonsensical Constitutional frame for added meme-ability, she really knows her audience).

This would be a straw man if only it weren’t so common. There are many reasons it’s a terrible argument, but first and foremost…