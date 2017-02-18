Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A frightening storm system has been making its way through California, leaving damage all across the state and providing some harrowing situations caught on camera. The most recent occurred late on Friday when a sinkhole opened near Studio City in Los Angeles, swallowing two vehicles and a very frightened woman in the process.

As you can see in the video above, firefighters worked to rescue the woman after her car fell into the hole. Rushing water and a teetering vehicle helped add to the urgency of the situation that luckily had a happy ending according to the LA Times: