A frightening storm system has been making its way through California, leaving damage all across the state and providing some harrowing situations caught on camera. The most recent occurred late on Friday when a sinkhole opened near Studio City in Los Angeles, swallowing two vehicles and a very frightened woman in the process.
As you can see in the video above, firefighters worked to rescue the woman after her car fell into the hole. Rushing water and a teetering vehicle helped add to the urgency of the situation that luckily had a happy ending according to the LA Times:
Firefighters lowered a 20-foot ladder to her, allowing her to climb out, and took her to a hospital in fair condition. En route, she said that while she was driving, she felt the car pitch to the left, then it tumbled into the sinkhole. The airbags deployed, water started coming in, and she tried to raise the windows. She was able to open the door and climb on top of the car, where she screamed for help.
She said she thought she was going to die. Then she heard the firefighters yell back to her.
The driver of the second vehicle was able to escape uninjured before it fell. Both vehicles are expected to be removed Saturday.
