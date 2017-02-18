Watch The Moment A Sinkhole Swallows Two Cars As A Result Of California’s Deadly Storms

Managing Editor, Trending
02.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

A frightening storm system has been making its way through California, leaving damage all across the state and providing some harrowing situations caught on camera. The most recent occurred late on Friday when a sinkhole opened near Studio City in Los Angeles, swallowing two vehicles and a very frightened woman in the process.

As you can see in the video above, firefighters worked to rescue the woman after her car fell into the hole. Rushing water and a teetering vehicle helped add to the urgency of the situation that luckily had a happy ending according to the LA Times:

Firefighters lowered a 20-foot ladder to her, allowing her to climb out, and took her to a hospital in fair condition. En route, she said that while she was driving, she felt the car pitch to the left, then it tumbled into the sinkhole. The airbags deployed, water started coming in, and she tried to raise the windows. She was able to open the door and climb on top of the car, where she screamed for help.

She said she thought she was going to die. Then she heard the firefighters yell back to her.

The driver of the second vehicle was able to escape uninjured before it fell. Both vehicles are expected to be removed Saturday.

TAGSCALIFORNIASINKHOLESWeatherCaught On Camera
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP