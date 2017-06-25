A Six Flags Crowd Heroically Caught A 14-Year-Old Girl After She Fell Off A Ride

06.25.17

The Six Flags Great Escape theme park located in Queensbury, New York, was almost the location of a horrible tragedy when a 14-year old girl nearly fell off of the park’s “Boomerang” ride from a height of approximately 25 feet. In footage from the incident, captured in the YouTube video above, the girl can be seen hanging from the ride awkwardly as the crowd below assembles and prepares to save her — and eventually does so once she feels comfortable enough to fall.

In another Facebook post of the incident, a member of the crowd below can be heard yelling “We’ll catch you, honey” as she figures out her best options while holding on to the bar of the pod she was riding in. One person even thought ahead and climbed a tree in order to move branches out of the way for when the girl eventually fell.

