Reports circulated on Friday indicating Russia was willing to hand over Edward Snowden to the United States as a “gift” to ease tensions. NBC News published the initial report, noting that the decision could be seen as a “win, win” for Russia, with sources in the Justice Department would “welcome the return of Snowden” if such a deal were to happen.

Snowden himself responded to the initial news on Friday night, noting that it provides “irrefutable evidence” that he never cooperated with Russia. He echoed such thoughts during an interview with Katie Couric, even laughing at the news to start:

https://twitter.com/katiecouric/status/8302005064967208