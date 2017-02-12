Getty Image

Reports circulated on Friday indicating Russia was willing to hand over Edward Snowden to the United States as a “gift” to ease tensions. NBC News published the initial report, noting that the decision could be seen as a “win, win” for Russia, with sources in the Justice Department would “welcome the return of Snowden” if such a deal were to happen.

Snowden himself responded to the initial news on Friday night, noting that it provides “irrefutable evidence” that he never cooperated with Russia. He echoed such thoughts during an interview with Katie Couric, even laughing at the news to start:

Snowden again addressed the report on Saturday, pointing out that it comes following his criticism of Russia’s “Big Brother Laws.”

Days ago, I criticized the Russian government's oppressive new "Big Brother" law. Now, threatening rumors. But I won't stop. https://t.co/UFkIR1Rx8N — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 11, 2017

This leads to Snowden dropping a fairly strong statement about what all of the rumors mean for his future. Not only won’t he stop criticizing his adopted home despite the threat of deportation, he’s not afraid of returning to the United States to face his accusers:

I don't know if the rumors are true. But I can tell you this: I am not afraid. There are things that must be said no matter the consequence. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 11, 2017

Don't be afraid. Be ready. There are more of us than them. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 11, 2017

Any return to the United States for Snowden likely wouldn’t lead to a positive conclusion. As we pointed out in the initial report, Donald Trump has not hesitated to say Snowden would be executed in the days when the United States was “was respected and strong.” Luckily for Snowden, his legal team has said they’ve received no signal that any sort of action is on the horizon and there’s “no new reason for concern.”

Even if there was a concern, it doesn’t seem to bother Snowden.