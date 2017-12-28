Uber hasn’t had a great year. Between repeated legal losses, shakeup after shakeup among the company leadership, issues with sexual harassment and sexual assault, and many more scandals, it’s no surprise that the sharks smell blood in the water and are circling the transportation company.
According to the Wall Street Journal, a Japanese investor group is now buying up a large stake of Uber — and getting it at a sharp discount, too. SoftBank Group Corp. successfully purchased their stake after Uber put about 20% of its shares up for sale, but SoftBank isn’t scooping up all the available shares:
SoftBank will likely limit the stake it acquires to 15% in the tender offer, which values Uber at $48 billion, the people said. That is a roughly 30% discount to its most recent valuation of nearly $70 billion. Other members of SoftBank’s bidding group are likely to buy part of the remaining shares on offer, the people said.
The deal will reportedly also install six new directors to Uber (two of them from SoftBank), and all of the company’s investors will see increased voting rights. As part of the strategy, apparently, the lowered purchase price will see SoftBank in turn reinvest about a billion dollars in order to prop up the existing stock price. Also, SoftBank holds investments in multiple Uber competitors, so it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out.
Only a overseas, person or company would do such a thing. Especially, China. Uber was a good idea, initially. Until the lawsuits came, now ‘failed’ background checks are becoming a common thing to where they waitlisted me after 4700 trips w/ a rating of 4.96! I picked up corporate ceos, to underaged riders with no problems. More recently, their third party Checkr decided to use a charge that was there since I signed up to kick me off the platform. I don’t understand how a successful driver safely picking up and dropping off riders to deserve this treatment. It comes to show you, uber is going thru a hardship of bad PR. I plan on adding to it the truth! They take 20-25 percent of the supposed agree fare you sign, while us drivers run miles, skip family quality time even on holidays, nights, weekends, just to make sense of making enough to provide. Not including taxes, depreciation and values. I do not recommend anyone use uber for ridership, employment, or ‘sub contracting’ technically, they monitor are acceleration, braking and even GPS coordinates and call it self employment. You’re not self employed via uber, they just use that tactic to not be liable for losses, medical, vision and dental, and to bypass the laws.
Why wasn’t any of this written before you got the boot?
You were working on 5000 trips and counting and it was beautiful.. until you got the boot! Coincidence?!?!! 🤔