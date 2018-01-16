VIDEO UPDATE Here is everything we know so far about the manhunt in York County where four law enforcement officers were shot. This is how it all unfolded: @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/XMQoPC7Twa — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018

Early Tuesday morning, four officers with the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the area. According to WOSC TV’s Mark Barber, who was reporting from the scene after the initial shooting, the four officers were shot by suspect Christian Thomas McCall. McCall was subsequently shot and taken into custody while the four injured police officers were whisked away to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Per WSOC TV, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said officers initially responded to a domestic violence call late Monday night. McCall was apparently “assaulting a woman in the home,” but when they arrived on the scene, “he had taken off.” It wasn’t until a little after 1 a.m. local time that a K-9 unit discovered the suspect’s location in the nearby woods. McCall shot the K-9 deputy and escaped, later shooting two more deputies and a York police officer before he himself was shot and captured.

“We could really use your prayers and thoughts for those officers right now,” Faris said at a press concerence later that morning. As of this writing, there is no word on the injured officiers’ condition. Nor was any information released about McCall’s alleged domestic abuse victim.

(Via CNN, WSOC TV, and Mark Barber on Twitter)