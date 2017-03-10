Getty Image

South Koreans took to the street after the ousting of President Park Geun-hye, who had been impeached after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal. The decision pleased many but also sparked protests in the country’s capital of Seoul. During a confrontation with police, two protesters died, as reported by CNN.

The turmoil followed the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision to push Park out of office. A new election will be held in 60 days, but demonstrator Lee Tae-ho, who led a movement for Park’s ousting, declared victory: “We did it. We the citizens, the sovereign of this country, opened a new chapter in history.”

Not everyone agreed, and hundreds of Park supporters descended on the capital to protest the decision. In addition to the two fatalities, which included a 72-year-old man who suffered a blow to the head, at least six people were injured. The cause of death for the second person has not yet been revealed.

Park’s comes at a turbulent time for the country, as North Korea is ramping up its nuclear game, and relations with China have been contentious, which may influence the next election. Park’s ousting counts as the first forcible removal of an elected official in South Korea.

