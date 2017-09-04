Getty Image

North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test, reportedly a hydrogen bomb, has sent the international community into a defensive posture. While the tensions with the dictatorship are once again at a high, the response from the United States and President Donald Trump has added another layer of stress by partially blaming South Korea, threatening trade with China, and the looming threat of a military response. Secretary of Defense James Mattis helped fuel the idea of a military response with his short statement on The White House lawn and now reports from South Korea have indicated that the DPRK could already be mounting another missile test or possibly a second nuclear test.

According to The New York Times, the South Korean military has observed preparations by the north for a new ballistic missile test and may even be prepared for a seventh nuclear test according to separate reports. This has prompted a stern warning from China according to The Washington Post, telling North Korea that any test would be U.N. resolutions and could worsen tensions. Officials from the U.N. are also investigating a second seismic tremor that followed Sunday’s nuclear test to make sure it was not a second nuclear test.

In response to the test and possible missile test, South Korea carried out live military drills and escalated talks with the United States according to The New York Times: