Can Trump Send Us Into A War?

Two U.S. Special Ops Soldiers Have Been Killed In Combat Against ISIS In Afghanistan

#ISIS
04.27.17

Getty Image

Two U.S. servicemen were killed and another wounded during a firefight with ISIS-K insurgents in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

The two deceased were Special Operations Forces soldiers and the wounded service member is expected to survive. The operation was being conducted in the Achin District of Nangarhar Province, ISIS’ stronghold in the country near the Pakistan border. It’s the same region where the U.S. recently dropped MOAB for the first time in actual combat, the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal, on a tunnel complex, killing over 100 ISIS fighters.

The deaths call into question how successful and effective the MOAB was. A recent BBC report found that the area was still under heavy bombardment from U.S. aircraft, with a seemingly unlimited number of caves in which to hide. The situation has prompted continued anxiety for locals:

One man, Khaled, said local people were pawns in a US game.

“[Dropping the bomb] was a trick to show the world that their mission was going well. But this wasn’t the type of bomb they showed in the media. The bomb did nothing.”

“Will IS come back?” I asked.

“Yes, as soon as the government leaves, the locals won’t be able to fight them. If the government makes permanent bases in the area and helps us, then we will be happy,” he answered.

(Via CNN)

