A third consecutive day of protests in St. Louis began on Sunday following a “not guilty” verdict for former cop Jason Stockley, who shot Anthony Lamar Smith five times at close range (and then planted evidence) in December 2011. Sunday promises to be as intense as the past two days, for hundreds are still gathered outside the courthouse for a “die-in” demonstration, which will see “protesters lie down as if dead.”

On Saturday, police blocked a highway entrance near downtown St. Louis after protesters gathered to halt traffic. The evening grew violent when an officer was injured after a protester threw a brick, and police pepper sprayed the assembling crowds to disperse them. Nearly 24 hours before this turn of events, a Republican state representative of Pennsylvania, Aaron Bernstine, vowed to run over any protester who ever dared to block his vehicle.

Late Friday night, Bernstine tweeted, “If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions..”