A GOP State Rep. Comes Under Fire For Vowing To Run Over Protesters Who Block Streets

News Editor
09.17.17

Getty Image

A third consecutive day of protests in St. Louis began on Sunday following a “not guilty” verdict for former cop Jason Stockley, who shot Anthony Lamar Smith five times at close range (and then planted evidence) in December 2011. Sunday promises to be as intense as the past two days, for hundreds are still gathered outside the courthouse for a “die-in” demonstration, which will see “protesters lie down as if dead.”

On Saturday, police blocked a highway entrance near downtown St. Louis after protesters gathered to halt traffic. The evening grew violent when an officer was injured after a protester threw a brick, and police pepper sprayed the assembling crowds to disperse them. Nearly 24 hours before this turn of events, a Republican state representative of Pennsylvania, Aaron Bernstine, vowed to run over any protester who ever dared to block his vehicle.

Late Friday night, Bernstine tweeted, “If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions..”

Around The Web

TAGS#BlackLivesMatterAaron BernstinePENNSYLVANIAPROTESTERSst. louis

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP