St. Louis Protesters Accuse Police Of ‘Brutal’ Tactics And Excessive Force While Arresting Marchers

#Police Shootings
09.19.17 41 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

St. Louis has seen several consecutive days of protesting following the “not guilty” verdict in the trial of ex-police officer Jason Stockley, who shot Anthony Lamar Smith five times at point blank and then planted evidence in Smith’s car. As the protests have continued, the number of arrests have climbed, with the St. Louis Police Department being accused of using brutal tactics to suppress the protestors. And this is on top of police officers reportedly co-opting a Black Lives Matter slogan and chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” while making arrests.

According to The St. Louis-Dispatch, police deployed a technique called kettling Sunday night in order to box in a group of protestors after some property was damaged. However, some of the people caught up in the situation say the police ended up using excessive force and chemical spray on those who were boxed in, including on bystanders watching the protests and journalists:

The police lines moved forward, trapping dozens of people — protesters, journalists, area residents and observers alike. Multiple officers knocked [St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Mike] Faulk down, he said, and pinned his limbs to the ground. A firm foot pushed his head into the pavement. Once he was subdued, he recalled, an officer squirted pepper spray in his face.

Another witness says that he saw police “hit and rough house” those who did not put their hands behind their backs while performing a sweep of protesters. “Most of the people who didn’t have their hands behind their backs were making sure they weren’t pepper sprayed in the face,” he said.

Tony Rothert, legal director of the American Civil Liberties of Missouri, said kettling is controversial because it is known to sweep up “journalists, legal observers and innocent bystanders” leading to “constitutional violations.” He said his group was considering whether litigation would be necessary “to bring police in line with the Constitution.”

In related news, President Trump recently signed an executive order that lifts the Obama-era ban on police acquiring excess military equipment.

(Via St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings
TAGSAnthony Lamar SmithGUN VIOLENCEPolice Shootingsst. louis

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP