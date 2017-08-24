Protesters in The Grove chanting name of Kenny “Kiwi” Herring, transgender woman fatally shot by police Tuesday. Police closed intersection pic.twitter.com/lcTT4I9Lkv — Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) August 24, 2017

The events in Charlottesville are still fresh in many people’s minds, including the fatal attack by a white supremacist with his car that took the life of protestor Heather Heyer. The events have grown on the national stage thanks to the response from President Trump and the increase in demonstrations around the country in opposition to other planned rallies by white supremacists. It’s put the country on an edge again and any event, be it a presidential rally or an alleged “free speech” demonstration could spiral out into something more.

Take the events in St. Louis earlier on Wednesday, where a vigil for a slain transgender woman turned into a scary moment when a car ended up hitting protestors and leaving the scene. It was far from the terror that struck in Charlottesville, but it highlights the level that people seem to be on in its wake.

Car just drove into a crowd hitting protesters marching after #KiwiHerring vigil. No fatalities. #STL — aj (@muchlibrary) August 24, 2017

The vigil itself was in response to an incident with police where Kenny “Kiwi” Herring was shot and killed after officers responded to a stabbing and were reportedly attacked themselves according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: